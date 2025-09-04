BCCI hikes Team India's jersey sponsorship reserve price: Details here

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased the base price for sponsoring the Indian team. The new reserve price is reportedly ₹3.5 crore for bilateral matches and around ₹1.5 crore for multilateral fixtures, especially in International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. The revised numbers are slightly higher than the current rates of ₹3.17 crore and ₹1.12 crore, respectively, set by outgoing sponsor Dream11.

Valuation boost BCCI looking at a minimum valuation increase The report added that the BCCI is looking at a minimum valuation increase of over 10% for bilateral contests and nearly 3% for multilateral tournaments with this hike. The difference in valuation is natural as sponsors garner more visibility during bilateral games when their brand gets prominently displayed on players' jerseys. However, during the ICC and ACC events, the brand mention is limited to sleeves, resulting in lesser visibility.

Sponsorship duration Three-year sponsorship deal The BCCI is eyeing a three-year sponsorship deal, with around 130 matches scheduled in this period, including the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Based on the same, the Indian cricket board could earn over ₹400 crore from this sponsorship deal. The final figure could be relatively higher, as per Cricbuzz.

Bidding details Who will sponsor India in Asia Cup? The bidding for the sponsorship is scheduled on September 16, meaning India wouldn't have a sponsor for the impending Asia Cup, starting September 9. A senior BCCI official confirmed that an interim arrangement is unlikely. On September 2, the BCCI released an Invitation for Expression for the sponsorship rights. Alcohol brands, betting or gambling services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, and tobacco brands are barred from submitting bids.