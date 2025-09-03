Most expensive England bowlers on ODI debut (runs conceded)

The recently concluded series opener between England and South Africa at Headingley marked pacer Sonny Baker's ODI debut. However, Baker had a forgettable outing as he conceded 76 runs in England's seven-wicket defeat. As per Cricbuzz, the seamer conceded the most runs by an England bowler on ODI debut. England were bowled out for a paltry 131 before the Proteas won in 20.5 overs.

#1 Sonny Baker: 76 runs vs SA, Headingley, 2025 Baker is now the only England bowler to have conceded more than 70 runs on ODI debut. He was particularly taken in remand by SA opener Aiden Markram. In seven overs, he conceded 76 runs without taking a wicket. He also gave four runs off wides. His economy rate of 10.85 is also the highest by a bowler on ODI debut (minimum seven overs).

#2 Liam Dawson: 70 runs vs Pakistan, Cardiff, 2016 Liam Dawson remains the only other England bowler to concede 70 runs on ODI debut. The 35-year-old spinner was targeted by Pakistan in the 2016 Cardiff ODI. He took two wickets for 70 runs in eight overs (ER: 8.75). England racked up 302/9 in 50 overs, while the Azhar Ali-led Pakistan completed the run chase in the 49th over.