By the numbers: US Open semi-finalist Novak Djokovic bags milestones

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 US Open semi-final after beating Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. The 38-year-old claimed a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win in the men's singles quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic qualified for his 14th US Open semi-final, the joint-most at this Grand Slam with Jimmy Connors. Notably, Djokovic has reached the semi-finals at all four Majors this season.

US Open SF Joint-most US Open semi-finals As mentioned, Djokovic now has the joint-most US Open semi-final berths (14) with Jimmy Connors in the Open Era. Djokovic currently has the joint second-most US Open titles (4), with Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe. The trio is only behind Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Connors, each of whom owns five trophies. Djokovic has also played the most finals at the US Open (10).

Streak Semi-finals at all four Majors 2025 marked the seventh season wherein Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams. He lost the semi-final at the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon this year. The Serb also attained this streak in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, and 2023. Before 2025, Djokovic last lost a semi-final at the 2024 Australian Open.

Information Oldest player with this feat At 38 years and 94 days, Djokovic is now the oldest man in the Open Era to reach all four singles semi-finals at Grand Slams in a season, according to Opta.