Pakistan likely to boycott Junior Hockey World Cup in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is likely to boycott the 2025 FIH Men's Junior World Cup, scheduled to take place in Chennai, India. The decision comes after their absence from the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir. PHF president Tariq Bugti cited strained relations between the two countries as a major reason for this decision. This comes days after the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced a new policy regarding international sports events involving Pakistan.

Travel concerns In the current situation, we cannot travel to India: Bugti Speaking to a Pakistan website at the PHF headquarters, Bugti said, "The Pakistan junior hockey team will not feature in the Hockey World Cup. In the current situation, we cannot travel to India." He compared the current scenario to India's cricket team's reluctance to visit Pakistan. The PHF president also stressed that with the current war-like situation, "it was impossible for them to go there for the Hockey Asia Cup."

Claim What about Hockey India's claim? Last Saturday, Hockey India's Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh clarified that Pakistan will participate in the impending Junior World Cup in India. The difference in these statements highlights the ongoing complexities and uncertainties surrounding international sporting events between the two countries. Notably, Pakistan missed the Hockey Asia Cup in India due to security concerns.