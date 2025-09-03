Afghanistan to host charity cricket match for earthquake victims

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that claimed over 1,400 lives in Afghanistan on Sunday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a charity cricket match. The game will feature all players from the national side and is scheduled in Khost Province on September 5 (Friday). The funds raised will go directly into relief efforts for those affected by this natural disaster.

Public appeal ACB invites fans and citizens The ACB has extended a formal invitation for this charitable event. "The match is being organized to express solidarity with those affected by the earthquake," said the board. "We invite all fans and citizens to take part in this charitable event, where your contributions can make a significant difference."

Fundraising efforts Rashid Khan starts GoFundMe page In addition to the charity match, Afghanistan's T20I captain Rashid Khan has started a GoFundMe page. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about the financial assistance for the families of the deceased. Notably, the death toll from the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan late Sunday reached 1,400, while more than 3,100 have been injured.

Fee donation Afghanistan pledge match fee Meanwhile, the Afghanistan cricket team also pledged its match fees from the recently concluded T20I against UAE to the victims of the earthquake. "Afghan Atalan have committed all their match fees from tonight's game against the UAE, as well as additional donations, to assist families affected by this recent earthquake in Kunar province," said an ACB statement. Moreover, players observed silence ahead of the Afghanistan-Pakistan match on September 2.