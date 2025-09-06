US Open 2025, women's singles final: Here's the statistical preview

The highly-anticipated final of the US Open 2025 is set to take place on Sunday (IST) pitting World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka against Amanda Anisimova. Both have shown incredible resilience and determination throughout the tournament, but only one can lift the coveted trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Ahead of the final, here we present the statistical preview.

Path to finals Sabalenka defeats Pegula to reach 3rd consecutive US Open final Defending champion Sabalenka reached the final after defeating Jessica Pegula in a thrilling semi-final match. She came from behind to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The World No. 1 hit an impressive 43 winners against Pegula's 16 unforced errors and saved five of seven break points during their encounter. In terms of the head-to-head record, Sabalenka raced to an 8-2 win-loss record over Pegula on the WTA Tour.

Final journey Anisimova edges past Osaka in another thrilling semi-final Anisimova reached the US Open final after defeating Naomi Osaka in a close semi-final match. The American won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 to secure her spot in the final. Despite serving 15 aces and committing one double fault, Osaka fell short. Anisimova doled out 7 aces and committed six double faults. Anisimova converted 6/13 break points.

Sabalenka Sabalenka makes these records by reaching the final As per Opta, since 1988, Sabalenka (2023-25) is just the third player to reach the women's singles final at both the Australian and US Open in three consecutive years after Steffi Graf (1988-90) and Martina Hingis (1997-99). Since 1975, Sabalenka also became the sixth WTA number one ranked player to reach 3+ women's singles finals at Grand Slam events in a season.

Anisimova Anisimova etches her name in history books As per Opta, Anisimova (23 years 358 days) became the youngest player to reach the women's singles finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in a season since Serena and Venus Williams in 2002. Anisimova also became just the fourth American to defeat multiple WTA number ones at a single edition of the US Open after Tracy Austin, Venus and Serena. Anisimova is the youngest player to defeat WTA number 1s in a women's singles quarter-final and semi-final at a Grand Slam since Justine Henin (2006 Australian Open).

Numbers Sabalenka is 100-26 at Grand Slams By defeating Pegula, Sabalenka completed her 100th Grand Slam match win. She is 100-26 at Grand Slams. Sabalenka is aiming to win her 4th Grand Slam title. This is now set to be her 7th appearance in a final. She is 3-3 at Slam finals. At the US Open, Sabalenka is 34-6 from 40 appearances. Lastly, she is 23-3 at Slams this year.