F1 extends Monaco GP contract until 2035: Details and stats

The Formula 1 (F1) has confirmed the extension of the Monaco Grand Prix contract until 2035. The deal, which expands on an existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco, was announced on September 5, 2025. The race is one of F1's longest-running events and has been part of the World Championship since its inception in 1950. Here are further details as we also dwelve into the stats.

Race legacy A look at the Monaco Grand Prix The Monaco Grand Prix is a staple on the F1 calendar, having been part of every World Championship since 1950. The race is known for its challenging street circuit and glamorous atmosphere. It has seen many legendary drivers such as Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, and Niki Lauda triumph on its narrow streets. In 2024, Charles Leclerc became the first Monegasque driver to win this prestigious race.

Fan engagement F1's investment in enhancing fan experience F1 has been investing heavily in improving the fan experience at the Monaco Grand Prix. As per the official F1 site, this year, MSC Cruises's EXPLORA II ship was docked at Port Hercule, giving guests a prime view of the paddock during race week. The move is part of F1's efforts to provide a wide range of packages for fans attending this iconic event.

CEO remarks Stefano Domenicali on the contract extension F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed his delight at the contract extension. "The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, he said, as per the F1 site. Domenicali added that it is an iconic race loved by all drivers and fans, thanks to its unique location in one of the world's most glamorous principalities.

Royal statement Prince Albert II of Monaco welcomes contract renewal His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, welcomed the contract renewal. He said, "The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached." The prince added that this renewed commitment is a testament to their collective success and the excellence of their collaboration with F1.

Information Lando Norris won the 2025 F1 Monaco GP In May 2025, McLaren's Lando Norris clinched the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The Monaco GP was also his second Formula 1 race win of the season. He outclassed Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished second and third respectively.

Stats Unique stats at the Monaco GP in F1 Ayrton Senna has won the most F1 races at the Monaco GP (6). The likes of Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher follow suit with 5 race wins here. Among active drivers, Lewis Hamilton has tasted success here on three occasions. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen have won 2 races each. Among teams, McLaren have dominated the scenes here by winning 16 races. Before 2025, their previous win here was back in 2008. Scuderia Ferrari (11) own the 2nd-most wins.