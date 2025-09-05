Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India aim to reach final

The Indian men's hockey team will face China in its final Super 4s match of the Asia Cup. A win or a draw on Saturday. September 6, will help India reach the final. India started their Super 4s with a 2-2 draw against South Korea. Thereafter, they tamed Malaysia 4-1. India are currently topping the Super 4s group with 4 points. They need to avoid a defeat to reach the final.

Strategy Coach Craig Fulton emphasizes need for balance in team's game Coach Craig Fulton stressed on the need for balance and composure in his team's game. "Sometimes things work, sometimes they don't," he said at a press conference. The changes were evident in India's last match against Malaysia where they showed more intent, aggression, and control. The players responded well to Fulton's advice and are hoping to replicate the same performance against an impressive China side.

Performance review Performance review of India in this tournament India's midfield has been impressive in the tournament, but their finishing has been inconsistent. Players like Abhishek, Sukhjeet, and Dilpreet have had their chances while Shilanand Lakra has impressed on his return after a two-year injury lay-off. Despite not getting much action, seasoned player Mandeep Singh showed his poaching skills when given the opportunity. Hardik and Vivek have been relentless in the midfield while Sumit and Manpreet as attacking midfielders have consistently troubled the opposition.

Opponent analysis China have been impressive in the tournament China have been impressive in the tournament, even shocking defending champions South Korea 3-0. Their strength lies in penalty corners and a stubborn, deep, and accurate defense. However, this singular gameplay can also be their weakness as they haven't really tried anything different. India hopes to curb China's threat by denying them space and opportunity inside the circle.

Summary How did India perform in Pool A? India eked out a 4-3 win over China in their opening Pool A clash. Harmanpreet Singh scored a hattrick. India then edged past Japan 3-2 with Harmanpreet scoring a brace. In their final clash, they took down Kazakhstan 15-0. Harmanpreet scored two goals whereas the likes of Abhishek and Sukhjeet scored three goals each. India finished with 9 points. They scored 22 goals and conceded 5. China finished 2nd with 4 points.