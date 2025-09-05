Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Match preview and stats

Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of their three-match series on September 6, Saturday. The match will be held at Harare Sports Club, with the hosts hoping to level the series after losing a close first match by four wickets. Sri Lanka, who won the ODI series against Zimbabwe recently, will aim to seal the T20I series. They will want to stamp their authority ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.

Match recap Summary of the 1st T20I Brian Bennett's explosive 81 helped Zimbabwe post a competitive total of 175 runs in the opening game. In response to Zimbabwe's total, Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis scored 51 and 38 runs respectively. Kamindu Mendis also contributed with a quickfire 41 as Sri Lanka chased down the target in just over 19 overs. Dushmantha Chameera was the star performer for Sri Lanka with the ball, taking three wickets in the match.

Squads A look at the two squads Zimbabwe squad: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams. Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Dushan Hemantha, Vishen Halambage, and Kamindu Mendis.

Viewing details When and where to watch the match? The second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will not be telecast live on TV. However, fans can catch all the action via live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The match is scheduled to start at 5:00pm IST on September 6, Saturday, at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Stats Player focus: Looking at the stats After smashing 76 and 122 in the recently concluded ODI series against the hosts, Nissanka scored a valuable 55-run knock in the 1st T20I. In 66 T20Is, Nissanka owns 1.909 runs at an average of 30.79 (50s: 15). Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza is their top run-scorer in T20Is. He owns 2,515 runs at 25.92. He has hammered a ton and 15 fifties in T20Is. His strike rate is 135.14.