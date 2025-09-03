Pathum Nissanka registers his 15th fifty in T20Is: Key stats

Nissanka and fellow opener Kusal Mendis (38) added 96 runs for the 1st wicket in 10 overs. The former led the way with a rapid fifty. He was dismissed off the 1st ball in the 11th over by Tinotenda Maposa. Nissanka's 55 from 32 balls had four fours and 2 sixes. Notably, Nissanka and Mendis added 65 runs in the powerplay overs.

Stats

Nissanka registers his 26th fifty in T20s

In 66 T20Is, Nissanka has raced to 1.909 runs at an average of 30.79. This was his 15th T20 fifty. Versus Zimbabwe, this was his maiden fifty in what was his 4th T20I. He has 97 runs at 32.23. In 136 T20s, he has 3,631 runs at 28.59. This was his 26th fifty (100s: 1).