Sri Lanka overcome Zimbabwe in 1st T20I: Key stats

The Sri Lankan cricket team beat Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Riding on Brian Bennett's 81, Zimbabwe scored 175/7 in 20 overs. Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets for 30 runs from 4 overs. In response, the match was won by Sri Lanka with 5 balls to spare. The Lankans scored 177/6.

Summary Summary of the contest Zimbabwe's Bennett was part of two valuable fifty-plus stands for the 3rd and 4th wicket respectively. Besides his 81, Sikandar Raza (28) and Ryan Burl (17) were the next best scorers. For SL, Chameera was outstanding and helped his side at the death. In response, the Lankans added 96 runs for the 1st wicket before Zimbabwe hit back. Kamindu Mendis' unbeaten 41 helped SL.

Bennett Bennett completes 100 fours in T20Is Bennett's 81 came from 57 balls. He smashed 12 fours during his stay. In 35 T20Is, he has raced to 885 runs at 26.84. As mentioned, this was his 5th fifty. Bennett has completed 100 fours in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Sri Lanka, he has amassed 145 runs from 4 matches at 48.33 (50s: 1). He has struck at 149.48.

Information Bennett smashes his 9th fifty on 50th T20 appearance Overall in T20s, he hammered his 9th fifty in 20 overs cricket. Playing his 50th T20I, he owns 1,377 runs at 29.29. He owns 156 fours and 46 sixes. His SR is 135.79.

Chameera Dushmantha Chameera picks 3/30 versus Zimbabwe Chameera claimed 3/30 from his 4 overs (3 wides). In 56 T20Is, Chameera owns 58 wickets at 27.89. Versus Zimbabwe, he has amassed 6 scalps from 4 matches at 18.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 151 T20s, Chameera owns 157 wickets at 27.66. His economy rate reads 8.22.

Nissanka Nissanka continues to make merry against Zimbabwe After hitting a fifty and a ton in the two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Nissanka has hit another fifty in the 1st T20I. He scored 55 runs from 32 balls, hitting four fours and 2 sixes. In 66 T20Is, he has raced to 1.909 runs at 30.79. This was his 15th T20 fifty. In 136 T20s, he has 3,631 runs (50s: 26, 100s: 1).

Duo Kusal and Kamindu Mendis shine for Sri Lanka Kusal Mendis scored 38 runs and was part of a 96-run stand alongside Nissanka. Mendis' 35-ball 38 was laced with 4 fours. In 82 T20I matches, he owns 2,045 runs at 25.88. On the other hand, Kamindu's 41* from 16 balls had 1 four and four sixes (SR: 256.25). Kamindu has 443 runs from 25 matches at 21.09 (SR: 129.53).