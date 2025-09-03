Jordan Cox added to England's T20I squad for Ireland tour
What's the story
Jordan Cox, the 24-year-old cricketer, has been added to the England T20I squad for their upcoming tour of Ireland. The decision comes in light of his stellar performance in "The Hundred" tournament. Cox will be the 15th member of the team that is scheduled to play three T20Is in Dublin from September 17-21. Here are further details.
Tournament highlights
Leading run-scorer in The Hundred
Cox was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded edition of The Hundred, becoming the only player to score over 300 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he amassed 367 runs from 9 matches at 61.16. He smashed three fifties. His stellar performance helped his team, Oval Invincibles, clinch the title once again. For his individual brilliance throughout the tournament, Cox was awarded Player of the Tournament.
Career trajectory
Bethell to lead the side
Cox made his international debut last year during the home series against Australia, appearing in a couple of T20Is. He also made his ODI debut during a West Indies tour. With England planning to rest some first-choice players for the Ireland tour, Cox's chances of adding to his international caps look promising. Young all-rounder Jacob Bethell will lead this squad.
Information
Englands squad for Ireland tour
England T20I squad for Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.