Jordan Cox added to England's T20I squad for Ireland tour

Tournament highlights

Leading run-scorer in The Hundred

Cox was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded edition of The Hundred, becoming the only player to score over 300 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he amassed 367 runs from 9 matches at 61.16. He smashed three fifties. His stellar performance helped his team, Oval Invincibles, clinch the title once again. For his individual brilliance throughout the tournament, Cox was awarded Player of the Tournament.