Duleep Trophy, Nishant Sindhu claims fifer versus South Zone: Stats

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final clash, North Zone bowler Nishant Sindhu ended up with a fifer. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder managed 5 wickets for 125 runs in his 47.2 overs, helping North Zone bowl out South Zone for a massive total of 536 runs in their first innings. The match is being played at the BCCI COE Ground 1 in Bengaluru. North Zone are yet to bat with 2 days of the match done.

Match highlights South Zone post a mammoth total of 536 runs Resuming Day 2 on 297/3, South Zone lost skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen (11) early. Vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan played a phenomenal knock of 197 runs off 352 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes. His innings helped his team reach a strong position in the match. Along with Devdutt Padikkal (57) on day one, Ricky Bhui (54), and Tanay Thyagarajan (58) contributed significantly to South Zone's total.

Sindhu Sindhu completes his fifer on Day 2 Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers for North Zone. He bowled six maidens in his 47.2-over spell. On Day 1, he removed opener Tanmay Agarwal (43), breaking a 103-run stand for the 1st wicket. In the 68th over, he dismissed Mohit Kale to reduce SZONE at 259/3. The remaining of his three wickets came on Day 2. He dismissed half-centurion Bhui before claiming the wickets of tailenders Gurjapneet Singh and V Koushik.