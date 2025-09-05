South African pairs with this partnership record vs England (ODIs) 

South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a narrow five-run victory in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday. The win gave South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Matthew Breetzke was the star of the match, scoring a brilliant 85 runs. He added a brilliant 147-run stand with Tristan Stubbs to power SA. On this note, let's look at the highest stands for the fourth wicket or below for SA against England in ODIs.

#3 147 - Breetzke & Stubbs at Lord's, 2025 South Africa posted a mammoth total of 330/8 in the aforementioned game thanks to Breetzke and Stubbs. They shared a century partnership in just 101 balls, with their stand eventually worth 147 after they came together when South Africa were faltering at 93/3. The stand ended with Breetzke's dismissal for 85 off 77 balls. Stubbs scored 58 runs from 62 balls as SA later won by five runs.

#2 151 - Jansen & Klaasen at Wankhede, 2023 South Africa claimed a massive 229-run win over the then-defending champions England in the 2023 ODI WC clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. SA went on to post a record total (399/7) thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's 109-run effort, off just 67 balls. Marco Jansen assisted him with a fiery 42-ball 75* as the two added 151 runs for the sixth wicket. Their efforts meant SA went on to post a record total (399/7).