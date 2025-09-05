South African pairs with this partnership record vs England (ODIs)
What's the story
South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a narrow five-run victory in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday. The win gave South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Matthew Breetzke was the star of the match, scoring a brilliant 85 runs. He added a brilliant 147-run stand with Tristan Stubbs to power SA. On this note, let's look at the highest stands for the fourth wicket or below for SA against England in ODIs.
#3
147 - Breetzke & Stubbs at Lord's, 2025
South Africa posted a mammoth total of 330/8 in the aforementioned game thanks to Breetzke and Stubbs. They shared a century partnership in just 101 balls, with their stand eventually worth 147 after they came together when South Africa were faltering at 93/3. The stand ended with Breetzke's dismissal for 85 off 77 balls. Stubbs scored 58 runs from 62 balls as SA later won by five runs.
#2
151 - Jansen & Klaasen at Wankhede, 2023
South Africa claimed a massive 229-run win over the then-defending champions England in the 2023 ODI WC clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. SA went on to post a record total (399/7) thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's 109-run effort, off just 67 balls. Marco Jansen assisted him with a fiery 42-ball 75* as the two added 151 runs for the sixth wicket. Their efforts meant SA went on to post a record total (399/7).
#1
172* - Amla & de Villiers at Trent Bridge, 2012
Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers top this list thanks to their heroics in the 2012 Trent Bridge ODI against England. Chasing 183, SA team lost three wickets with just 14 runs of the board. Then arrived captain de Villiers to join Amla. It was one-way traffic thereafter as the duo stitched an unbeaten 172-run partnership, powering their side over the line. While Amla (97* off 107) missed out on a ton, de Villiers made a 79-ball 75*.