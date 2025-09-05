South Africa beat England at Lord's, seal ODI series: Stats

England lost to South Africa by 5 runs at Lord's in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. The match was delayed by 15 minutes due to heavy rain showers in north-west London on Thursday morning. Thereafter, South Africa scored 330/8 in 50 overs. Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs hit fifties whereas Jofra Archer claimed a four-fer. In response, England were restricted to 325/9. Despite fifties from Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler, England fell short.

Summary Here's the SA innings summary The Proteas were off to a strong start as their openers added 73 runs. Aiden Markram scored 49 runs and Ryan Rickelton hit 35. The Proteas were reduced to 93/3 after 19 overs. Thereafter, a 147-run stand steadied the ship. Breetzke shone with 85 whereas Stubbs managed 58. Both players fell in quick succession. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Dewald Brevis played vital knocks to help SA get to 330. Archer picked 4/62 against England.

Breetzke Breetzke shines for SA Breetzke's 85-run knock was laced with 7 fours and three sixes. He consumed 77 balls. Across 5 ODIs, he now owns 463 runs at an average of 92.60. This was his 4th ODI fifty. He also owns a hundred. Breetzke's strike rate is an impressive 110.39. He has smashed 43 fours and 12 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Record Most runs after the first 5 ODI innings As mentioned, Breetzke now owns the most runs among batters after their 1st 5 ODI innings, as per Cricbuzz. Most runs after the first 5 ODI innings: 463 - Matthew Breetzke (SA)* 374 - Tom Cooper (NED) 328 - Allan Lamb (ENG) 316 - Sunil Ambris (WI) 309 - Temba Bavuma (SA) 306 - Janneman Malan (SA)

Do you know? Breetzke and Stubbs post this partnership record Breetzke and Stubbs added the 3rd-highest stand for 4th wicket or below for SA vs ENG in ODIs. They are behind Hashim Amla/AB de Villiers (172* runs, Nottingham, 2012) and Marco Jansen/Heinrich Klaasen (151 runs, Wankhede, 2023).

Stubbs Tristan Stubbs hits his 3rd fifty in ODIs Stubbs scored 58 runs from 62 balls. He hit two fours and a six. Playing his 14th ODI, Stubbs has raced to 383 runs at an average of 31.83. Stubbs hammered his 3rd ODI fifty. He also owns a hundred. Notably, he also owns 4 ducks in 14 ODI innings to date.

Archer Jofra Archer claims his maiden four-fer in ODIs Archer's 4/62 helped him get to 58 ODI wickets at from 33 matches at 25.70. In addition to a fifer, he now owns a four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, 16 of his ODI scalps have come against South Africa from 6 matches at 17.06. Both his 4-plus wicket hauls in ODIs have come against South Africa.

Information Adil Rashid does well for England with the ball Adil Rashid bowled a superb spell. He clocked 2/33 from 10 overs which included a maiden. The veteran spinner has raced to 229 ODI scalps from 154 matches at 31.74. Versus SA, he owns 29 wickets at 32.06 from 21 matches.

ENG summary Here's the England innings summary England lost Jamie Smith off the very first ball. Thereafter, Root added a 66-run stand alongside Ben Duckett. Root then played 2nd fiddle in a 77-run stand alongside Bethell. Root perished when England were 147/4, moments after Bethell was dismissed for 58. A 69-run stand then followed between Harry Brook and Buttler. After Brook perished, Buttler and Will Jacks added 40 runs. SA chipped in with regular wickets and took control. Nandre Burger picked 3/63 for SA.

Root Joe Root registers his 43rd half-century in ODIs Root's 61 came from 72 balls. He smashed 8 fours (SR: 84.72). Playing his 182nd ODI, Root has raced to 43 fifties (100s: 18). In 20 ODI matches versus South Africa, Root owns 795 runs at 44.16. He smashed his 4th fifty versus SA (100s: 2). In home ODIs, Root now owns 3,681 runs at 48.43. He smashed his 21st fifty (100s: 9) from 95 matches (89 innings). At Lord's, Root averages 46.60 with 466 ODI runs from 11 matches.

Bethell Jacob Bethell smashes his 4th ODI fifty Bethell made his presence felt after coming in at number 4. He looked composed at the crease and played his shots. Bethell's knock of 58 came from 40 balls. He smashed five fours and three sixes. Playing his 14th ODI (12 innings), the batter has raced to 376 runs at 34.18. This was his 4th ODI fifty. Playing his 30th List A match, Bethell has amassed 715 runs at 27-plus. This was his 7th fifty in List A cricket.

Buttler Buttler scores a solid 61 Buttler scored a valiant 61 from just 51 balls. He smoked three fours and three sixes. Lungi Ngidi dismissed Buttler with England being 256/6. Buttler now owns 5,350 runs in ODI cricket from 192 matches (165 innings). This was his 28th fifty (100s: 11). Versus SA, Buttler has amassed 652 runs from 20 matches at 43.46. He clocked his 3rd fifty versus SA (100s: 2).

Other record Looking at the crunch team records as SA win As per Cricbuzz, this is the first ODI series win for South Africa in England since 1998. The last time England won a bilateral ODI series against South Africa was back in 2017. The 5-run victory for South Africa is their second closest win margin against England in ODIs after the 1-run win in Cape Town in 2000. England have now lost 4 successive ODI matches against South Africa.

Do you know? Sorry numbers for England post 2023 ODI WC The Englishmen have won just 1 out of 6 bilateral ODI series post the ICC 2023 World Cup. They have managed to win just 7 out of 22 ODIs in this phase.

Players Key stats of Markram, Brook and Jacks Markram scored 49 for SA from 64 balls. He hit six fours and a six. In 82 matches, he has 2,590 runs at 37.53. Notably, 390 of his ODI runs have come versus England at 43.33. England skipper Brook hit 33 from 40 balls. He has 992 runs at 35.42. Jacks scored 39 for England from 33 balls. He has 602 runs at 31.68.