Duleep Trophy: WZone vs CZone semi-final hanging in balance 

The ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final clash between West Zone and Central Zone in Bengaluru is hanging in the balance. Day 2 of the contest saw West Zone end their first innings at an impressive 438/10. Captain Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian made fifties. CZONE fought well in response and ended the day at 229/2. Here is the Day 2 report.

1st innings WZone post a solid total Ruturaj Gaikwad's 189 headlined Day 1 of the game as WZONE finished at 363/6. Thakur (64) and Kotian (76), who arrived in the final session on Day 1, continued the good work and completed their respective fifties. They added 84 runs as West Zone finished at 438/10. Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey claimed three wickets apiece.

Thakur 17th fifty in FC cricket for Thakur Thakur smashed seven fours and a six during his 98-ball 64. Playing his 97th FC game, the all-rounder has raced to 2,682 runs in First-Class cricket at an average close to 21, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 17th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 2). He also boasts 302 wickets in the format, though he went wicket-less in the day.

Kotian Fifty for Kotian as well Kotian also scored his 17th half-century in the format. He made 76 off 166 balls with the help of six fours. The all-rounder now boasts 1,990 FC runs and averages over 43. Kotian has two FC hundreds under his belt. Though the spinner has also tallied 113 FC wickets, he also failed to strike on the day.

Bowlers How did the CZONE bowlers fare? Dubey was the pick of the CZONE bowlers, claiming 3/118 from 34 overs. Saransh Jain also sent back three batters, having conceded 121 runs from 28 overs. Khaleel Ahmed had struck a couple of times on Day 1 to finish with 1/82 from 15 overs. Deepak Chahar claimed a solitary wicket as Yash Thakur went wicket-less.

2nd innings Solid response from CZone CZone fought well in response with Aayush Pandey (40) and Danish Malewar (76) adding 60 runs. Malewar further stitched 93 runs with Shubham Sharma before departing. Shubham (60*) also completed his fifty in the final session as captain Rajat Patidar (47*) complemented him well. Both batters returned unbeaten as CZone ended Day 21 at 229/2. Arzan Nagwaswalla and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed one wicket each.