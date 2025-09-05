Duleep Trophy, semi-final: South Zone post 536/10 vs North Zone

South Zone have posted a massive 536/10 while batting first in the Duleep Trophy semi-final clash versus North Zone in Bengaluru. Day 2 of the game saw SZONE resume their innings at 297/3. Narayan Jagadeesan went on to score a brilliant 197 to power his team. Ricky Bhui (54) and Tanay Thyagarajan (58) also made fifties. Here is the Day 2 report.

1st innings Jagadeesan powers SZONE Jagadeesan, who completed his hundred on Day 1, continued the good work on the second day's morning. He added 87 runs with Ricky Bhui (54) before being run out for 197. Though Jagadeesan missed out on a double-century, North Zone's misery continued as four of the last six batters scored over 28. Thyagarajan played a 58-run knock as Nishant Sindhu claimed five wickets.

Jagadeesan A brilliant 197 from Jagadeesan Jagadeesan smashed 16 fours and two sixes en route to this 352-ball 197. This was his 11th century in First-Class cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. With over 50 red-ball caps, the Tamil Nadu player has emerged as a prolific top-order batter. Across 53 red-ball encounters, the 29-year-old has raced to 3,570 runs at an average of over 47.

Bhui 21st FC fifty for Bhui Bhui consumed 131 balls for his 54, hitting three fours and two sixes. This was his 21st fifty in FC cricket as he also boasts 21 tons. He has raced to 5,377 runs from 79 matches. It must be noted that Bhui missed the quarter-final clash.

Information 58 from Thyagarajan Thyagarajan, while batting at number eight, made 58 off 116 balls as he smoked four boundaries. This was his fifth FC fifty, which has taken his tally to 755 runs at an average of around 20.