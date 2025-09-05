Duleep Trophy: Jagadeesan narrowly misses out on double-century

Narayan Jagadeesan, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter, narrowly missed out on a double-century while playing for South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone. He was run out on 197 on Day 2 of the match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The star batter added two century stands during his stay as South Zone went past 400 while batting first. Here are further details.

Knock Jagadeesan powers SZONE Openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay Agarwal flattened the North Zone bowling attack after South Zone were invited to bat. They added a 103-run partnership before Nishant Sindhu dismissed Agarwal for 43. Jagadeesan was joined by Devdutt Padikkal (57) thereafter, as the duo took South Zone past 230 by tea on Day 1. He also added 87 runs with Ricky Bhui before falling on Day 2 afternoon.

Cricket career Jagadeesan's impressive First-Class record Jagadeesan smashed 16 fours and two sixes en route to this 352-ball 197. This was his 11th century in First-Class cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. With over 50 red-ball caps, the Tamil Nadu player has emerged as a prolific top-order batter. Across 53 red-ball encounters, the 29-year-old has raced to 3,570 runs at an average of over 47.