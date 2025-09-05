Listing South Africa's highest ODI totals in England

South Africa defeated England by five runs in a thrilling encounter at Lord's on Thursday. The win was led by Matthew Breetzke, who scored 85 runs. His innings helped South Africa post a total of 330 runs, setting a challenging target of 331 for England. The hosts fell short in response. On this note, let's look at South Africa's highest ODI totals on England soil.

#3 328/5 vs England, 2017 Chasing 331 in the 2017 Southampton ODI against England, SA were off to a flying start thanks to Quinton de Kock's 98 at the top. Captain AB de Villiers (52) and David Miller (71*) also scored fifties as the game went right down to the wire. Despite Chris Morris (35) and Miller recording a fiery 62*-run stand for the sixth wicket, the visitors (328/5) agonizingly lost by two runs.

#2 330/8 vs England, 2025 South Africa's 330/8 in the aforementioned Lord's ODI is second on this list. The Proteas were off to a strong start as their openers Aiden Markram (49) and Ryan Rickelton (35) added 73 runs. A 147-run stand between Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship for SA in the middle overs, . Breetzke shone with 85, whereas Stubbs managed 58. Dewald Brevis made a fiery 42 as SA finished at 330/8. England (325/9) fought well in response but fell short.