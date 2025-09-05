BCCI revises sponsorship rates amid Dream11 exit: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased its sponsorship rates following Dream11's exit from the Indian cricket sponsorship. According to Cricbuzz, the new rate is set at ₹3.5 crore for bilateral matches and around ₹1.5 crore for ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) competitions. The revised figures are slightly higher than the previous amounts of ₹3.17 crore for bilateral events and ₹1.12 crore for multilateral matches respectively.

Revenue expectations BCCI's minimum increase expectations The BCCI is looking at a minimum increase of 10% in bilateral events and around three percent for multi-team events. The difference in amounts is mainly due to brand visibility, which is displayed on the front during bilateral matches but only on sleeves during ICC and ACC events. This strategy will help the board maximize its revenue from sponsorship deals while maintaining brand visibility across all formats of cricket.

Sponsorship search BCCI expects to earn over ₹400 crore from sponsorship deals The BCCI is on the lookout for sponsors for a three-year period, during which the Indian cricket team is set to play 130 matches. This includes the T20 World Cup in 2026 and ODI World Cup in 2027. Based on the price revision, the cricket board expects to earn over ₹400 crore from these sponsorship deals. The BCCI had recently issued an "Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights."