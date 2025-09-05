Yograj Singh reacts to Dhoni's hookah controversy; calls out legends 

Yograj Singh, the father of cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh , has joined the ongoing debate over the treatment of players under MS Dhoni 's captaincy, which includes discussions about Dhoni's alleged hookah habit. The controversy started after an old interview with Irfan Pathan resurfaced online. In it, Pathan seemingly hinted at his abrupt exit from Team India under Dhoni's leadership and made a reference to hookah smoking. The comments triggered a wave of memes and emotional reactions on social media platforms.

Allegations Dhoni has guilty conscience, says Yograj Singh In an interview with InsideSport, Yograj Singh claimed that not just Pathan but also his teammates Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh were treated similarly by Dhoni. He alleged that the former captain has a "guilty conscience" for his actions. "You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said about it as well," Yograj said while questioning why Dhoni doesn't want to answer these allegations.

Criticism Yograj slams Kapil Dev, Bishan Bedi Yograj Singh also took a dig at former cricketers Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi for their treatment of players. He said, "I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s**t." He further added that our cricketers and team were destroyed by their captaincy decisions.