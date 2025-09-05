Results of last four England vs South Africa ODI matches 

South Africa bagged the ODI series against England with a thrilling five-run victory in the second match at Lord's. The win was set up by Matthew Breetzke's record-breaking 85. His 77-ball innings was complemented by Aiden Markram's 49 and Tristan Stubbs's 58. With this, South Africa have now defeated England in four ODIs on the bounce. On this note, let's revisit their last four clashes.

#4 SA by 5 runs (Lord's 2025) Batting first in the aforementioned game, South Africa scored 330/8 in their 50 overs. The Proteas managed to set a challenging target for England thanks to the likes of Breetzke, Markram, and Stubbs. England started their chase on a shaky note, losing Jamie Smith in the first over. However, fifties from Jacob Bethell (58), Joe Root (61), and Jos Buttler (61) powered the hosts. They (325/9) narrowly fell short.

#3 SA won by 7 wickets (Leeds, 2025) The opener of the ongoing series saw South Africa thrash England at Headingley, Leeds. The Proteas made a statement by bowling England out for 131 in 24.3 overs. Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder shared seven wickets. Though it was a straightforward run-chase for SA, Aiden Markram hammered a whirlwind 55-ball 86 as SA (137/3) prevailed with as many as 175 balls to spare.

#2 SA won by 7 wickets (Karachi, 2025) In yet another one-sided encounter, South Africa went past England in their final 2025 ICC Champions Trophy group-stage clash in Karachi. The Proteas entered the semi-finals after chasing down 180 in just 29.1 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (72*) and Heinrich Klaasen (64) led SA's run-chase. Earlier, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder claimed three-fers as England were all out for 179 (38.2 overs).