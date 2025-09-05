Duleep Trophy: Captain Shardul Thakur powers West Zone with half-century
What's the story
West Zone were powered by their skipper Shardul Thakur while batting first in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 2 in Bengaluru. The all-rounder played a 64-run knock as WZONE's first innings ended at 438/10. This was his 17th half-century in First-Class cricket. Here we look at his numbers in the format.
Knock
A vital stand with Tanush Kotian
Ruturaj Gaikwad's 189 headlined Day 1 of the game as WZONE finished at 363/6. Thakur, who arrived to bat at number eight, did well in the final session and returned unbeaten on 24. The skipper continued the good work on Day 2 and brought up a fine fifty. He added 84 runs with Tanush Kotian (76) before getting run out.
Numbers
17th fifty in FC cricket
Thakur smashed seven fours and a six during his 98-ball 64. Playing his 97th FC game, the all-rounder has raced to 2,682 runs in First-Class cricket at an average close to 21, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 17th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 2). He also boasts 302 wickets in the format at an average of 28.11.
Campaign
Stellar numbers in 2024-25 Ranji season
Thakur was on a roll in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, and the same earned him a recall in India's Test team, for the England series. Across nine games in the season, he scored 505 runs at 42.08. This includes five 50-plus scores, including a ton. With his right-arm pace, the veteran claimed 35 wickets at 22.62 (4W: 3, 5W: 1).