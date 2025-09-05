Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather to clash in exhibition bout: Details

Boxing fans, get ready for a showdown of epic proportions! Two of the sport's most iconic figures, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, are set to clash in an exhibition fight in Spring 2026. The announcement was made by promoter CSI Sports, sending ripples through the combat sports community. However, details about the exact date and venue are yet to be revealed.

Career highlights Heavyweight legend Tyson meets welterweight great Mayweather Tyson, 59, was one of the most feared heavyweights in boxing history. He had a professional record of 50-7 with 44 knockouts and became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old. On the other hand, Mayweather, now 48, represents defensive boxing brilliance. He retired undefeated at 50-0 after winning world titles across five different weight divisions.

Recent bouts Tyson struggled against Jake Paul; Mayweather undefeated since 2017 Tyson has remained active in the exhibition circuit but struggled in his last outing against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Despite drawing a massive live crowd and millions more on pay-per-view, Tyson was outclassed. Meanwhile, since officially retiring in 2017 after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor, Mayweather has regularly participated in exhibitions with various opponents including Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa and YouTuber Logan Paul.