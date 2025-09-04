Can Indian men's hockey team win Asia Cup 2025? 

The Indian men's hockey team will be looking to win the 2025 Asia Cup tournament on home soil. After topping Pool A with three wins from three matches, the team drew 2-2 against defending champions South Korea in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. The match was played at the Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar. Can India win the tournament this season? Here we decode their performance and stats.

Match highlights India draw 2-2 versus South Korea in Super 4 India, who started strongly, went ahead with Hardik's goal in the 8th minute. India also spurned several penalty corners. South Korea leveled the score four minutes later via Yang Jhi-un. His penalty corner came by after the TV umpire had decided that it was a penalty stroke for Jugraj Singh's deliberate push on Seyong Oh. Thereafter, South Korea a 2-1 lead with Kim Hyeon-hong scoring in the 14th minute from a penalty corner. The deadlock was finally broken in the 53rd minute when Mandeep Singh scored off a field attempt.

Information India will face Malaysia and China next in Super 4 India, who dominated the scenes versus South Korea but failed to win, will now face Malaysia on Thursday in their next Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. Thereafter, they will take on China. The top two teams will progress to the final.