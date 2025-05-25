What's the story

McLaren's Lando Norris has clinched the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and his second Formula 1 race of the season.

He outclassed Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished second and third respectively.

The win has narrowed the gap between Norris and Piastri in the championship table, reducing the latter's lead to just three.

Max Verstappen settled for 4th place ahead of Lewis Hamilton on 5th.