F1 2025, Lando Norris win Monaco Grand Prix: Key stats
What's the story
McLaren's Lando Norris has clinched the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and his second Formula 1 race of the season.
He outclassed Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished second and third respectively.
The win has narrowed the gap between Norris and Piastri in the championship table, reducing the latter's lead to just three.
Max Verstappen settled for 4th place ahead of Lewis Hamilton on 5th.
Race strategy
Norris navigates new tire rules with ease
The Monaco Grand Prix also came with a new rule that forced drivers to use three sets of tires during the race.
Norris managed to overcome this possible hurdle, leading from start to finish.
As per BBC, he started the race on medium tires before switching to hard ones for two stints, splitting it into thirds with Leclerc and Piastri who followed a similar strategy.
Strategy misstep
Verstappen's strategy backfires at Monaco Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing's Verstappen started the race on the backfoot with just one set each of medium and hard tires at his disposal, forcing him to use softs.
The team tried an inverted strategy, starting on hard and switching to mediums and delaying his final pit stop as much as possible.
However, it backfired when no crash came for a red flag and he had to stop with one lap remaining for his final set, finishing fourth.
Race challenges
Race incidents and penalties shape Monaco Grand Prix
Despite hopes that the new rule would add some spice to the race, it didn't result in any major incidents that required quick decisions.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly collided with Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull early on, breaking his suspension. Separately, Fernando Alonso retired due to an engine failure.
Mercedes driver George Russell received a drive-through penalty after overtaking Albon by cutting the chicane.
Drivers
Top 10 Drivers in Monaco
1. Lando Norris (McLaren)
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
6. Isack Hadjar (RB)
7. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
8. Liam Lawson (RB)
9. Alex Albon (Williams)
10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)