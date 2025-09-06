Zoey Deutch on producing films: 'Out of necessity'
Zoey Deutch is making her latest executive producer credit with The Threesome, adding another milestone to her career at 30.
Already experienced in producing, she took on this role to help create more authentic roles for herself and others.
Her past credits include The Year of Spectacular Men (2017) and Buffaloed.
'The Threesome' and the messy side of relationships
In The Threesome, Deutch stars with Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz, exploring the messy side of relationships when a night between three friends leads to unexpected consequences.
This time, she joined after the film was already in development—giving her room to focus on creative input rather than full production duties.
As she explained, she started producing because she wasn't getting the kind of parts and work she wanted to do, and it was out of necessity.