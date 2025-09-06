Zoey Deutch on producing films: 'Out of necessity'

'The Threesome' and the messy side of relationships

In The Threesome, Deutch stars with Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz, exploring the messy side of relationships when a night between three friends leads to unexpected consequences.

This time, she joined after the film was already in development—giving her room to focus on creative input rather than full production duties.

As she explained, she started producing because she wasn't getting the kind of parts and work she wanted to do, and it was out of necessity.