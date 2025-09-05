What is deadly Chagas disease, spread by 'kissing bugs' 

A deadly parasitic infection transmitted by kissing bugs has been reported in 32 US states. The disease, known as Chagas, is caused by the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite, which resides in the guts of about 55% of these insects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) have been urged to declare the disease endemic in the United States after at least eight Americans contracted it through local transmission.

Insect profile Kissing bugs and their role in Chagas disease Kissing bugs, also known as triatomines, are small black-and-brown insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals. They are named for their habit of biting people on the face, particularly around the mouth and eyes. While they are endemic in 21 countries, including Mexico and parts of Central and South America, 11 species have been reported across the United States with Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona being hotspots.

Disease impact Global impact of Chagas disease Globally, more than seven million people are estimated to be infected with the parasite, resulting in over 10,000 deaths annually. In the United States alone, around 300,000 people are believed to have Chagas disease, according to the American Heart Association. The disease has two phases: an acute phase with possible symptoms like fever and fatigue and a chronic phase that can lead to serious health issues such as heart problems and digestive problems like an enlarged esophagus or colon.

Medical hurdles Treatment options for Chagas disease Treatment for Chagas disease is possible during the acute phase with drugs like benznidazole and nifurtimox. However, once it enters the chronic phase, treatment focuses on managing symptoms. Early detection is a challenge, as many people don't realize they're infected due to unnoticed early symptoms. Cardiologist Salvador Hernandez told News Nation that "the disease is definitely underdiagnosed," and calling for early screenings.