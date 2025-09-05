Trump now claims he stopped '3 wars,' not 7
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has changed his previous claims of having stopped "seven wars" to now saying he has settled "three wars." The change in narrative was made during a high-profile dinner with top tech CEOs at the White House. While speaking to reporters, Trump answered a question on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said he would settle it just like other conflicts he claims to have resolved.
Conflict resolution
Trump on Russia-Ukraine war
Trump claimed that the three wars he settled had been ongoing for over three decades. He didn't specify which conflicts he was referring to but said one lasted 31 years and caused 10 million deaths. Another went on for 34 years, while the third lasted 37 years. "People said, 'You can't settle them.' And I settled them," he said, adding that settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict is more difficult but possible.
Trade intervention
Trump claimed he stopped India-Pakistan war
In the past, Trump had also credited himself with stopping the India-Pakistan conflict through trade pressure. On August 26, he claimed his intervention prevented a nuclear war between the two nations, saying seven fighter jets were shot down during hostilities. "I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan," he said during a meeting with South Korea's president.