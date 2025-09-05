'We've lost India, Russia to China': Trump

The SCO summit, which concluded on September 1, saw Modi share a handshake with Xi and ride together with Putin in the same limousine. This display of camaraderie was seen as a sign of India's strategic independence and autonomy amid Trump's criticism over India's purchase of Russian oil. The India-US bilateral ties are at their lowest point in years after Trump's administration imposed reciprocal tariffs of 25% on Indian goods and an additional 25% levy over oil imports from Russia.

Tariff tensions

India calls tariffs 'unjustified and unreasonable'

These tariffs have been criticized by India as "unjustified and unreasonable," with New Delhi insisting that its energy and agricultural needs cannot be compromised. The overall level of duties is among the highest globally. Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had also criticized India, China, and Russia. He called them "bad actors" for allegedly fueling Moscow's war in Ukraine and dismissed the SCO summit as "largely performative."