US-India ties 'very special': Trump, despite displeasure over Modi

United States President Donald Trump has described the relationship between India and the US as a "very special relationship." He said he would "always be friends" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , despite expressing some displeasure over recent actions. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi...He's a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment."

Diplomatic tensions Trump's post on Modi, Putin, Xi This statement follows Trump's posting on Truth Social, which shared a photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. In his post, Trump wrote: "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" This has further strained US-India ties amid rising tariffs and trade tensions.

Trade tensions Trump defends relationship with Modi amid tariffs The US had recently raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, citing India's trade dealings with Russia. Earlier, Washington had imposed 25% duties, which were later doubled due to India's continued engagement with Russia. Trump expressed disappointment over India's purchase of Russian oil and said he let them know about it. He also defended his relationship with Modi despite the tariffs, saying they get along well.