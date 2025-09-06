Mumbai bomb scare: Patna man sent terror message from Noida

A 50-year-old man, Ashwin Kumar Supra, was arrested in Noida , Uttar Pradesh , for allegedly sending bomb threats to Mumbai . The accused, an astrologer who hails from Bihar's Patliputra, had been living in Noida for five years. His arrest came after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a message threatening to "shake" the entire city with 34 human bombs and 400kg of RDX.

Threat details Message sent to Mumbai traffic police's official WhatsApp number The threat message was sent to the official WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police. It claimed that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India and 400kg of RDX would be used in a blast. The sender identified an organization called "Lashkar-e-Jihadi" behind this threat. The timing of the threat was particularly concerning as it came just before Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai.

Motive revealed Accused wanted to take revenge on friend Firoz According to the FIR filed against Ashwini, he sent the terror threat message to "frame" his friend Firoz. Ashwini had spent three months in jail earlier this year after being arrested based on a case filed by Firoz in Phulwari Sharif, Patna. In retaliation, Ashwini sent a threatening WhatsApp message in Firoz's name to Mumbai.