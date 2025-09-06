Next Article
Bengaluru: Man caught on CCTV during intrusion at women's PG
Bengaluru Police have taken into custody a man caught on CCTV during an intrusion at a women's PG in the early hours of August 29, 2025.
The footage shows a woman courageously fighting him off when he allegedly tried to rob and assault her—she initially thought he was her roommate before realizing the danger.
Police encourage everyone to report incidents quickly
Even after being threatened with a knife, the woman managed to fend off the intruder, though he escaped with ₹2,500.
Police say they're taking strong action against such crimes and encourage everyone to report incidents quickly—just call 112 if you ever need help.