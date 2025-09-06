Bengaluru: Man caught on CCTV during intrusion at women's PG India Sep 06, 2025

Bengaluru Police have taken into custody a man caught on CCTV during an intrusion at a women's PG in the early hours of August 29, 2025.

The footage shows a woman courageously fighting him off when he allegedly tried to rob and assault her—she initially thought he was her roommate before realizing the danger.