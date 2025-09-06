Next Article
Man killed, family attacked over car dispute in Punjab
What started as a happy night for Paramjit Singh's family in Sohana quickly became a nightmare.
After picking up a second-hand car and stopping for prasad, the family was followed by another vehicle.
As they reached their village late Thursday night, four men attacked them with swords.
Family seeks justice
Paramjit Singh lost his life and several family members were hurt—they were rushed to hospital right away.
The attackers also smashed up their car and threatened them before fleeing.
The suspects are said to be connected to a local shop owner.
Police have registered a case for murder and intimidation and are searching for those involved as the family now seeks justice.