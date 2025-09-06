NH-44 closed for repairs after heavy monsoon damage
Travel plans through Jammu and Kashmir are tough right now—NH-44 (the main Jammu-Srinagar highway) is still closed for repairs after heavy monsoon damage, so the traffic police are telling everyone to steer clear.
The Mughal Road has reopened partially, but only for limited travel.
Meanwhile, a central team led by Colonel KP Singh is on the ground checking out the flood damage in Udhampur and Reasi.
Central team on ground checking out flood damage
The team is also inspecting damaged bridges like Balli Nullah and Tharad Bridge on NH-44, plus heading to other hard-hit districts where over 150 people lost their lives.
Landslides have put the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage on pause since August 26, when 34 pilgrims died; train services between Jammu and Katra are also down.
Authorities are working on restoration and relief efforts to get things back on track soon.