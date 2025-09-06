Mirzapur couple jumps into river after families oppose relationship
In Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, a young couple—Nikhil Kumar (22) and Kirti Chauhan, a Class 11 student—jumped into the River Ganga on September 2, 2025, after their families opposed their relationship because they were distant relatives.
Before taking this step, they left their belongings on Shastri Bridge.
Police, rescue teams search for the couple
Kirti's family had strongly objected to the relationship due to kinship rules and had even assaulted Nikhil earlier.
Just before jumping, Nikhil called his mother saying he couldn't live without Kirti and that they would "live and die together."
Police and rescue teams are still searching for them as of September 6.
Nikhil's family had accepted the relationship, but Kirti's side continued to reject it.
Both families are now left waiting for answers.