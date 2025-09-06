Next Article
Bank holidays in India on September 6
September 6 is Anant Chaturdashi—the big finale of Ganeshotsav with the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.
Even though it's a huge day in Maharashtra and other states, most banks will stay open.
The exception? In Gangtok (Sikkim), banks will be closed for Eid-e-Milad and Indrajatra, as per RBI's holiday calendar.
Next nationwide bank holiday on September 7
The next nationwide bank holiday is Sunday, September 7.
If you're in Mumbai, banks will also be closed on Monday, September 8 for Eid-e-Milad—a date moved from September 5 so it wouldn't clash with Ganesh Visarjan.
No worries if you need to make transactions though—ATMs and UPI are up and running even when branches are shut.