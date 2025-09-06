Bank holidays in India on September 6

Next nationwide bank holiday on September 7

The next nationwide bank holiday is Sunday, September 7.

If you're in Mumbai, banks will also be closed on Monday, September 8 for Eid-e-Milad—a date moved from September 5 so it wouldn't clash with Ganesh Visarjan.

No worries if you need to make transactions though—ATMs and UPI are up and running even when branches are shut.