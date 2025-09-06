Next Article
Delhi: Yamuna water level drops, but over 18,000 people affected
The Yamuna river in Delhi is finally dropping after reaching its third-highest level ever—207.48 meters—on September 4, 2024.
While the water has dipped to 207.05 meters, it's still above the danger mark, and thousands remain affected.
People dealing with health issues like fevers and rashes
Over 18,000 people remain in relief camps dealing with health issues like fevers and rashes from stagnant water.
Water supply is also hit since a major treatment plant had to cut output by 20%.
The government is working on disease control and relief as cloudy skies and light rain are expected through September 7.