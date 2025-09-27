Next Article
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar announces directorial debut with 'Saraswathi'
Entertainment
Popular Tamil and Telugu actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently announced her first film as a director, "Saraswathi," on social media on Saturday.
She's not only directing but also starring in and producing the movie.
The title's red-highlighted "I" hints at a thriller vibe, setting up some suspense for fans.
Crew and other cast members
"Saraswathi" brings together big names like Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra in the cast.
The crew features Thaman S on music, A.M. Edwin Sakay as cinematographer, and Venkat Raajen editing.
Varalaxmi was last seen in "Phoenix" and had a good run with "Madha Gaja Raja," so her new project is generating interest.