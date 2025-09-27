Tom Brady tops list of highest-paid TV hosts Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is back hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after a quick break due to his comments about the Trump administration.

He made his return with a bold 20-minute monolog featuring a staged interaction with Robert De Niro, which did not leave the US President happy, who celebrated his 'indefinite' suspension on ABC.

Despite the drama, Kimmel's wallet is doing just fine—Forbes says he earns $16 million a year, putting him ahead of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.