Tom Brady tops list of highest-paid TV hosts
Jimmy Kimmel is back hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after a quick break due to his comments about the Trump administration.
He made his return with a bold 20-minute monolog featuring a staged interaction with Robert De Niro, which did not leave the US President happy, who celebrated his 'indefinite' suspension on ABC.
Despite the drama, Kimmel's wallet is doing just fine—Forbes says he earns $16 million a year, putting him ahead of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.
Kimmel sits at #23 on the list
NFL legend Tom Brady leads all TV hosts, pulling in $37.5 million annually on Fox.
Celebrity chefs like Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, and Gordon Ramsay each make $33 million per year.
Women are right up there too: Judge Judy gets $30 million, while Rachel Maddow and Robin Roberts both earn $25 million.
All together, the top 25 TV hosts rake in a massive $582 million every year—Kimmel himself sits at #23 on that list with an estimated net worth of $50 million.