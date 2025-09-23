'Homebound': Ishaan reveals where he was when Oscars news dropped

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter , Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor , has been selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. Khatter, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, revealed where he was when the news of the Oscars selection first broke. The movie is set to release in India on Friday, September 26.

Actor's perspective 'I was flying in the air, quite literally': Khatter Khatter was ecstatic about Homebound being selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. He shared with the outlet, "When the news dropped, I was flying in the air, quite literally." "I was on a flight back from New York to Mumbai." "I lost connection for the duration, and then finally when it came back, it was like a barrage of messages on my phone and people were calling me."

Actor reactions 'A film that feels so deserving' Khatter admitted, "It's been a long time since we've seen a collective sentiment for a film that feels so deserving." "But even before all of the accolades, even before Cannes and the TIFF glory, I was very proud of this film already because it's a unique film." Ghaywan said that the film focuses on "many beautiful things" like "empathy and compassion" during a time where the world is "getting more and more intolerant."