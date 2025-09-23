1xBet case: Yuvraj Singh, Anveshi Jain questioned by ED
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and influencer Anveshi Jain were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the 1xBet betting app case.
The ED is investigating big allegations—money laundering, tax evasion, and cheating involving crores of rupees—under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
This all comes after India's recent ban on real-money online gaming.
Other celebrities involved in the probe
The probe isn't just about Yuvraj and Anveshi. Cricketers like Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa have also been called in.
Actors Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra faced questioning too, with Sonu Sood next in line.
The ED is digging into endorsement deals and payments to see if any rules were broken or if these were just regular contracts.