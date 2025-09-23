1xBet case: Yuvraj Singh, Anveshi Jain questioned by ED

Other celebrities involved in the probe

The probe isn't just about Yuvraj and Anveshi. Cricketers like Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa have also been called in.

Actors Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra faced questioning too, with Sonu Sood next in line.

The ED is digging into endorsement deals and payments to see if any rules were broken or if these were just regular contracts.