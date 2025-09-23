Yuvraj Singh, Anveshi Jain summoned in ₹27,000 crore betting case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a massive illegal betting and tax evasion case worth around ₹27,000 crore.
Big names like former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Anveshi Jain have been called in for questioning about their links to these platforms.
The probe is zeroing in on how celebrity endorsements may have helped these apps grow.
Recently, Robin Uthappa and Anjali Arora were also questioned as part of the crackdown.
Who else is under the scanner?
Celebrities such as Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina are under the scanner for promoting banned betting apps like 1xBet and FairPlay. The new Online Gaming Bill regulates these platforms.
Even Google and Facebook have been summoned over running ads for them. According to reports, around 22 crore Indians use these platforms, with about half identified as habitual users.