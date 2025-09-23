Yuvraj Singh, Anveshi Jain summoned in ₹27,000 crore betting case Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a massive illegal betting and tax evasion case worth around ₹27,000 crore.

Big names like former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Anveshi Jain have been called in for questioning about their links to these platforms.

The probe is zeroing in on how celebrity endorsements may have helped these apps grow.

Recently, Robin Uthappa and Anjali Arora were also questioned as part of the crackdown.