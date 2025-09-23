Next Article
Zubeen Garg cremated; wife Garima stands strong amid emotional scenes
Entertainment
On Tuesday, thousands gathered in Guwahati to bid farewell to Zubeen Garg, the iconic Assamese singer.
Fans and family came together for an emotional send-off—his wife Garima stood by the pyre in traditional attire, supported by loved ones as everyone paid their respects.
Family lit the pyre as his songs played in background
Garg was cremated with full state honors, including a 21-gun salute—a nod to his huge impact on Assamese culture.
Family members lit the pyre while his hit songs like "Ya Ali" and "Mayabini" played in the background.
Even though he's gone, his unique blend of traditional and modern music will keep inspiring Assam for years to come.