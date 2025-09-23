Next Article
'Kannappa' Hindi version out now on Amazon Prime Video
"Kannappa," the mythological action drama starring Vishnu Manchu, just dropped its Hindi-dubbed version on Amazon Prime Video today (September 23, 2025).
The movie made its digital release in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada earlier this month.
How to watch 'Kannappa'
You can catch "Kannappa" right now on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi. It's also available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
More about the film
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film follows Thinnadu's journey from a tribal atheist to a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.
Cameos from stars like Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal add extra sparkle.