Karan Johar to remake Odia blockbuster 'Bou Buttu Bhuta'?
What's the story
Dharma Productions, helmed by Karan Johar, is in the process of acquiring the remake rights of the record-breaking Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta (2025). The news was confirmed through a public notice published in Film Information magazine by Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, Chief Legal Officer at Dharma Productions Private Limited. The acquisition includes all Indian and world languages as well as derivative rights.
Ownership details
Babushaan Films Private Limited is sole, lawful owner of IP
The notice further clarified that Babushaan Films Private Limited is the sole and lawful owner of all intellectual property related to Bou Buttu Bhuta. The rights are free from any encumbrances or third-party claims. Interested parties, if any, have been asked to make their claims within 15 days of the notice to avoid waiving any rights.
Box office success
Highest-grossing Odia film of all time
Bou Buttu Bhuta, released on June 12, has become the highest-grossing Odia film of all time. The movie stars Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and Aparajita Mohanty in lead roles. Despite facing stiff competition from films like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, it managed to earn around ₹14-15cr at the box office.
Film synopsis
Film's unique plot will be key in remake
Bou Buttu Bhuta is a horror-thriller-comedy that follows the story of a fish-farmer who gets possessed by a ghost while returning home from work. The film's unique plot has contributed to its success and will likely be an important factor in the upcoming remake. The acquisition marks Dharma Productions's strategic move to diversify its portfolio beyond Hindi-language originals and tap into narratives that can be reimagined for larger markets. It recently backed the Telugu film Mirai.