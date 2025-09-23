Karan Johar to remake Odia blockbuster 'Bou Buttu Bhuta'? 

Dharma Productions , helmed by Karan Johar , is in the process of acquiring the remake rights of the record-breaking Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta (2025). The news was confirmed through a public notice published in Film Information magazine by Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, Chief Legal Officer at Dharma Productions Private Limited. The acquisition includes all Indian and world languages as well as derivative rights.

Ownership details Babushaan Films Private Limited is sole, lawful owner of IP The notice further clarified that Babushaan Films Private Limited is the sole and lawful owner of all intellectual property related to Bou Buttu Bhuta. The rights are free from any encumbrances or third-party claims. Interested parties, if any, have been asked to make their claims within 15 days of the notice to avoid waiving any rights.

Box office success Highest-grossing Odia film of all time Bou Buttu Bhuta, released on June 12, has become the highest-grossing Odia film of all time. The movie stars Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and Aparajita Mohanty in lead roles. Despite facing stiff competition from films like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, it managed to earn around ₹14-15cr at the box office.