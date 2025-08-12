Next Article
ESPN and Fox are launching a joint streaming service
Cutting the cord just got easier: ESPN and Fox have announced a joint streaming service launching October 2, priced at $39.99 per month.
This all-in-one bundle is designed for anyone who wants live sports, news, and entertainment—without the hassle of cable.
The move follows the scrapped Venu Sports project, which ran into antitrust issues.
What's included in the bundle?
Subscribers will get access to ESPN channels (including ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPN+) with around 47,000 live events every year.
FOX One brings in FOX Sports, FS1, FOX Weather, plus optional add-ons like FOX Nation if you want even more variety.
The goal? A smoother way to stream your favorite games and shows—all in one place.