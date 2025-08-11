Revel is shutting down its ridehailing service

Revel, the NYC startup you might know for its blue scooters, is shutting down its ride-hailing service for good. Instead, it's going full throttle into building a fast-charging network for electric vehicles. The company started with scooters in 2019, added rides in 2021, but now sees more future (and impact) in powering up EVs.

Uber drivers are using Revel's chargers Revel's charging hubs are seeing way more action—usage jumped from 21% (early 2023) to 45% (early 2025).

A big reason? Uber drivers started using Revel's chargers after a partnership last year.

Right now, they've got five hubs in NYC and one in San Francisco—all with powerful chargers that work for Teslas and other EVs.

Revel has $60 million to install fast chargers With $60 million from the state of New York, Revel wants to install over 400 fast chargers by 2026 across New York, LA, and San Francisco.

The goal: make it easier for rideshare drivers (and everyone else) to charge up quickly and help cities switch to electric.