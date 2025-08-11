IndusInd Bank's employee costs soar amid job cuts Business Aug 11, 2025

IndusInd Bank now has 122 employees earning over ₹1.02 crore a year—up from 105 last year and more than twice as many as in FY21.

Interestingly, this happened while the bank actually cut 663 jobs, bringing its total staff down to 44,974 by March 2025.

The focus on high-value roles pushed employee costs up by over 10% to ₹4,301 crore.