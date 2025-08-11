Rapido's food delivery service Ownly hits pause over investor reshuffle

Rapido, known for its bike taxis, is putting the brakes on launching its new food delivery service, Ownly. The Bengaluru-based company had planned a July 2024 pilot but now faces delays thanks to investor reshuffling. Ownly's big promise? Challenging Zomato and Swiggy with zero commissions and simple flat fees.

How will Ownly's pricing work? Instead of high commissions, Ownly will charge restaurants ₹50 plus GST for orders over ₹400, and ₹25 plus GST for orders between ₹100-₹400.

For smaller orders under ₹100, customers pay ₹20 plus GST while restaurants cover just ₹10 plus GST.

There are no platform or subscription fees for the first year—something Zomato and Swiggy don't offer.

Swiggy's stake sale is slowing down the rollout Swiggy is selling its 12% stake in Rapido to avoid conflicts since they're competitors now.

This move is slowing down Ownly's rollout but isn't tied to any industry pricing disputes.